March 10 Firstrand Ltd

* jse: fsr - fsrp - unaudited interim results and cash dividend finalisation announcement for the six months ended 31 december 2014

* Dividend per ordinary share (cents) 93.0 versus 77.0

* Diluted normalised eps 177.3 cents versus 154.2 cents year ago for six months ended Dec. 31

* Normalised net asset value per share (cents)* 1 519.6 versus 1 342.9

* Local economy remained subdued with weak global growth, structural constraints and sluggish domestic demand resulting in low levels of economic activity

* Normalised earnings of 9.99 billion rand, an increase of 15 pct on comparative period and a normalised roe of 24.0 pct

* Given uncertainty around regulatory changes, challenging operating environment and expected demand for capital, group believes its current dividend strategy remains appropriate

* Decided to keep its interim dividend cover at 1.9 times for six months to december 2014

* In medium term gdp growth in south africa is expected to gradually increase, but remain below trend due to both demand weakness and supply side constraints, particularly with regards to power