March 10 Huber und Suhner AG :
* FY 2014 rise in net income, 59.2 million Swiss francs
($59.83 million), was even more striking, soaring to an increase
of over 80 pct on the previous year
* FY sales 748.5 million francs, 4 percent up
* Will propose a 75 pct higher dividend of 1.40 francs per
share
* Sees FY 2015 organic sales (before currency, copper and
portfolio effects) to remain at the previous year's level
* FY operating profit 69.0 million francs, 33.7 percent up
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT margin of 6-7.5 pct before possible
one-off costs, which would still meet the declared medium term
EBIT margin target range of 6-9 pct
($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs)
