'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
March 10 Prudential Plc :
* Prudential Plc 2014 full-year results
* IFRS operating profit of £3,186 million, up 14 percent
* Net cash remittances from business units up 11 percent to £1,482 million
* 2014 full year dividend increased by 10 percent to 36.93 pence per share
* "looking ahead, economic environment in us and uk appears to show signs of improvement" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.