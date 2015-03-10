March 10 Prudential Plc :

* Prudential Plc 2014 full-year results

* IFRS operating profit of £3,186 million, up 14 percent

* Net cash remittances from business units up 11 percent to £1,482 million

* 2014 full year dividend increased by 10 percent to 36.93 pence per share

"looking ahead, economic environment in us and uk appears to show signs of improvement"