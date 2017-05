March 10 Prudential Plc

* Prudential board change

* Tidjane Thiam to step down

* Successor to be announced shortly

* Thiam has agreed to join Credit Suisse as CEO

* "we have identified a successor and expect to be able to announce a new ceo once regulatory approval process has been completed" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)