BRIEF-Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
March 10 Augusta Technologie AG :
* Increased sales for FY 2014 by 8.8 percent to 118.5 million euros ($127.99 million)
* FY EBITDA 21.7 million euros versus 21.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.