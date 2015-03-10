ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
March 10 Aldermore Group Plc (IPO-ALDG.L)
* Will be awarding aldermore shares of up to £1,000 in value to each of our employees
* Market capitalisation of aldermore at commencement of conditional dealings will be approximately £651 million
* Offer represents 34.8% of aldermore's issued share capital on admission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago