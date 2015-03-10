March 10 Grainger Plc
* Most appropriate course of action is to undertake
enforcement and exercise its security and rights, which include
security over Eril's share capital
* Grainger yesterday appointed two partners from Ernst &
Young as administrators of Clifden and agreed to re-acquire
shares of Eril (subject to FCA consent)
* Estimated that net asset value of Eril (excluding sums
owed to Grainger) is in region of about 21 mln stg
* Work continues to determine total value recoverable by
Grainger, and legal proceedings may be pursued in due course
* Grainger has been in dialogue with Clifden to try to
assess its strategy and financial position
