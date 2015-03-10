March 10 MBB Industries AG :
* Revenue forecast for 2015 of up to 250 million euros and
EPS forecast of 1.75 euros
* FY 2014 revenue climbs to 236.7 million euros ($255
million) with EPS of 2.01 euros
* FY 2014 dividend increases from 0.55 euros to 0.57 euros
* Consolidated earnings for 2014 were down on previous
year's figure at 13.2 million euros (13.5 million euros)
* FY EBITDA amounted to 22.0 million euros as against 22.7
million euros in previous year
* Buyback of share resolved
* To acquire own shares up to a volume of 3 million euros,
albeit at a price of not more than 25 euros per shares and not
exceeding a total of 10 percent of share capital (up to 660,000
shares), by June 15
* Share buyback starts on March 18
($1 = 0.9294 euros)
