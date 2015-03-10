UPDATE 6-Macron favourite as France votes for new president, early turnout low
* Three surveys reported in Belgium give Macron over 60 percent
March 10 Datalogic SpA :
* Proposed full year dividend of 0.18 euro per share, total 10.5 million euros ($11.3 million), coupon detachment date to be May 11; record date May 12; payment date from May 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Three surveys reported in Belgium give Macron over 60 percent
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.