BRIEF-Pulse Biosciences Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.23
March 11 Ascendis Health Ltd
* HEPS up 22% to 35.5 cents for six months ended 31 December 2014
* Revenue up 101% to r1.3 billion for six months ended 31 December 2014
* Headline earnings up 65% to r89 million for six months ended 31 December 2014
* Interim dividend 8.0 cents per share
* Currently considering pursuit of international acquisitions for pharma-med platform.
* Targeting to achieve 10% to 15% organic revenue growth from group's brands
* Potential bolt-on acquisitions for consumer brands and phyto-vet divisions are also being evaluated.
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering