March 11 Ascendis Health Ltd

* HEPS up 22% to 35.5 cents for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Revenue up 101% to r1.3 billion for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Headline earnings up 65% to r89 million for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Interim dividend 8.0 cents per share

* Currently considering pursuit of international acquisitions for pharma-med platform.

* Targeting to achieve 10% to 15% organic revenue growth from group's brands

* Potential bolt-on acquisitions for consumer brands and phyto-vet divisions are also being evaluated.