BRIEF-Pulse Biosciences Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.23 - SEC filing
May 4 Pulse Biosciences Inc * Says qtrly loss per share $0.23 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Biomerieux SA :
* Reports full year revenue of 1.69 billion euros ($1.81 billion) versus 1.59 billion euros a year ago
* Full year contributive operating income before non-recurring items is 227 million euros, in line with objective set at beginning of year
* Full year net income is 136 million euros versus 165 million euros a year ago
* Says higher contributive operating income before non-recurring items is expected in 2015
* Says priority action plans to sustainably strengthen operating performance
* Says to have set an organic growth objective of between 4.5 pct and 6.5 pct for 2015
* To propose a dividend of 1 euro per share, unchanged from the dividend paid in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Pulse Biosciences Inc * Says qtrly loss per share $0.23 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering