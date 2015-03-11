BRIEF-Pulse Biosciences Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.23 - SEC filing
May 4 Pulse Biosciences Inc * Says qtrly loss per share $0.23 - SEC filing
March 11 Valneva SE :
* Announces two new deals on its EB66 vaccine cell line platform
* New EB66 research license agreement with global animal health company
* New EB66 commercial license with an undisclosed European veterinary company
* Announces that it has signed a new research license agreement with Merial and a commercial license agreement with an undisclosed European company to develop veterinary vaccines using Valneva's EB66 vaccine cell line platform
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering