March 11 Valneva SE :

* Announces two new deals on its EB66 vaccine cell line platform

Announces that it has signed a new research license agreement with Merial and a commercial license agreement with an undisclosed European company to develop veterinary vaccines using Valneva's EB66 vaccine cell line platform