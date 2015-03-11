March 11 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* FY revenue 1.22 billion Danish crowns ($175.11 million) versus 1.21 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBIT 17 million crowns versus 33 million crowns year ago

* FY pre-tax profit 64.4 million crowns versus 6.2 million crowns year ago

* For 2015 expects revenue at level of 1,000 million crowns / $144 million and a break even result before interest and tax (EBIT)

* For 2015 expects revenue at level of 1,000 million crowns / $144 million and a break even result before interest and tax (EBIT)

* Sees cash preparedness at year-end to be in level of 1,100 million crowns / $159 million