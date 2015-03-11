PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5
March 11 Telegraaf Media Groep NV :
* Reports a FY net loss of 38.1 million euros ($40.74 million) versus a profit of 177.9 million euros in 2013
* FY revenues of 514.9 million euros were 27.5 million euros lower than they were in 2013
* FY operating loss widened 10.3 million euros to 31.4 million euros
* No dividend over 2014
* 2014 results were affected by impairment of Sky Radio Group in amount of 40.9 million euros due to structurally lower results achieved by Radio Veronica
* Says 2015 to be year of transition in which further cost reductions are unavoidable Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9352 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's competition watchdog said on Friday it will not regulate the nation's mobile roaming market, in a favourable draft ruling for the country's biggest telco, Telstra Corp Ltd, which can keep rivals from using its infrastructure.