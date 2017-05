March 11 Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :

* FY net sales 125.8 million Danish crowns ($18.06 million) versus 115.6 million crowns year ago

* FY net loss 153.8 million crowns versus loss 39.6 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015 profit after financial items but before transfer to be loss of 19 million - 25 million crowns

* Sees 2015 pre-tax loss at 15 million - 25 million crowns