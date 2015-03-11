March 11 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* The company signed a secured 15 million euros ($16 million) credit facility agreement with Danske Bank Oyj on March 4, 2015

* Says company continues preparations for issue of fixed rate secured bond of an estimated amount of 25 million euros with a maturity of five years