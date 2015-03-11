Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM - CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
March 11 EastSideCapital SA :
* Management proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.0007 zloty per share before shares consolidation or 0.17 zloty per share after consolidation, or total 803,127.77 zlotys ($206,000) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8985 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
* In April, Magellan experienced net inflows of A$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: