UPDATE 6-Macron favourite as France votes for new president, early turnout low
* Three surveys reported in Belgium give Macron over 60 percent
March 10 NASDAQ OMX Vilnius:
* NASDAQ Vilnius decides to resume trading in INVL Technology AB shares and to remove observation status for these shares from March 12 Source text: bit.ly/1aZyMTS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.