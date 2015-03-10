UPDATE 6-Macron favourite as France votes for new president, early turnout low
* Three surveys reported in Belgium give Macron over 60 percent
March 10 JCDecaux SA :
* JCDecaux Holding announces the launch of the sale of a stake representing 5.4 percent of the share capital of JCDecaux SA
* Upon completion of transaction, number of shares publicly held would be equal to about 34.2 percent of share capital of company
* Private placement is managed by Goldman Sachs International as sole bookrunner
* Upon completion of this transaction, JCDecaux Holding SAS Would hold 64.5 percent of share capital and voting rights of JCDecaux SA
* JCDecaux Holding intends to maintain its stake in share capital of JCDecaux at this level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Three surveys reported in Belgium give Macron over 60 percent
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.