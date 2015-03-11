March 11 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* Revenue up 14% to R3.6 billion for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Headline earnings down 17% to r125 million for six months ended 31 December 2014

* HEPS down 16% to 80.4 cents for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Outlook for year to June 2015 is positive with earnings expected to be above those of June 2014 due to ongoing improvements in all business segments

* Shareholders are advised that JSE has determined that co did not contravene listings requirements with regard to bribery allegations