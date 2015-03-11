BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
March 11 Rmb Holdings Ltd
* Normalised earnings +15% to 237.7 cents
* Dividend per share +22% to 122.0 cents
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC