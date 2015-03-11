BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
March 11 Matador Private Equity AG :
* H1 net loss 43,174 Swiss francs ($43,243) Source text - bit.ly/1b1gim5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9984 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC