March 11 Innofactor Plc :

* Population Register Centre in Finland selected Innofactor as the provider of Service Design team

* Says implementation will be done during years 2015 to 2017

* Value of final contract would be 630,000 to 720,000 euros ($673,470 to $769,680)

* Says final value of deal during contract period cannot be stated for certain at this point