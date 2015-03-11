PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 11 Innofactor Plc :
* Population Register Centre in Finland selected Innofactor as the provider of Service Design team
* Says implementation will be done during years 2015 to 2017
* Value of final contract would be 630,000 to 720,000 euros ($673,470 to $769,680)
* Says final value of deal during contract period cannot be stated for certain at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's competition watchdog said on Friday it will not regulate the nation's mobile roaming market, in a favourable draft ruling for the country's biggest telco, Telstra Corp Ltd, which can keep rivals from using its infrastructure.