BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
March 11 TAKKT AG :
* Acquires direct marketing specialist for customized printed displays in USA
* Takkt group company Takkt America Holding Inc. entered into a purchase agreement for acquisition of post-up stand group of companies based near Cleveland
* Purchase price that was agreed upon for 100 percent of shares will be paid in two installments
* An initial purchase price installment of $15 million is to be paid upon closing of transaction
* Another fixed installment of $1.5 million is due in 2018
* Additional potential and variable purchase price component of up to $13.5 million depends on achievement of company's performance goals over next three years and is also payable in Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions