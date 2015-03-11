BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics prices 5 mln share offering at $15 per share
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
March 11 Bayer Ag
* Submits aflibercept solution for intravitreal injection for treatment of myopic choroidal neovascularization in EU Further company coverage:
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads into a likely tough battle in the Senate.