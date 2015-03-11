UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
March 11 Svolder AB :
* Q2 operating profit 149.8 million Swedish versus 127.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net income 149.8 million crowns versus 127.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.