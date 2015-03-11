BRIEF-Hortonworks Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.50
* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year
March 11 Infineon says issued two euro-denominated bonds
* First Bond 3.5 year maturity; aggregated nominal amount eur 300 million; issue price 99.605 %; coupon 1.00 % p.a
* Says 2nd bond 7-year maturity; aggregated nominal amount eur 500 million; issue price 99.480 %; coupon 1.50 % p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.