March 11 Corbion Nv

* Corbion Caravan's Grandview, MO., manufacturing facility experienced an explosion in the early morning hours of Wednesday March 11, 2015.

* Of the 15 employees working the night shift, three were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Two have been released.

* Full investigation is underway into the cause of the explosion. Further company coverage: