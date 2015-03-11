BRIEF-Hortonworks Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.50
* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year
March 11 Lagardere :
* FY group operating margin: 4.8 pct versus 4.5 pct in 2013
* FY adjusted net profit up 7.6 pct to 185 million euros ($196 million)
* FY recurring group EBIT up 4.7 pct to 342 million euros
* Proposes ordinary dividend unchanged at 1.3 euro per share
* In 2015, recurring group EBIT is expected to increase by about 5 pct compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.