BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake Inc reports 8 pct decline in Q4 comparable store sales
* Provides business update and announces conference call and webcast of fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results
March 11 Macintosh Retail Group Nv :
* Macintosh Retail Group Nv announces new CFO
* Intends to appoint J.G.A. Seyger MBA (44) as its new chief financial officer
* Jeroen Seyger has performed role of CFO ad interim since Nov. 1, 2014
* Callaway golf company announces first quarter 2017 financial results, with double-digit sales growth, and a significant increase in full year sales and earnings guidance