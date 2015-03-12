BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
March 12 Tamedia AG :
* FY revenue growth to 1.114 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) thanks to increasing digital revenue - net income of 159.7 million Swiss francs
* FY revenues of 1.114 billion Swiss francs (+ 4.2 per cent)
* FY net income increased by 34.1 percent to 159.7 million Swiss francs
* FY operating income (EBIT) totalled 160.6 million Swiss francs(+ 25.8 per cent)
* Dividend per share 4.50 Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1FPVmrF Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0112 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.