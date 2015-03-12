March 12 Ubm Realitaetenentwicklung AG
:
* Managing board decides on segment transition of UBM stock
to standard market continuous at Vienna Stock Exchange
* Is evaluating options for a capital increase in 2015 and
is currently in discussions with international investment banks
* EBITDA will reach about 50 million euros ($53 million),
EBIT around 43 million euros for FY 2014
* Expects net profit of more than 20 million euros for FY
2014 (2013: 13.5 million euros excluding PIAG)
* Dividend shall be increased from 62 cents to 1.25 euros
per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9480 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)