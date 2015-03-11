BRIEF-Magellan Financial Group says as at April 28, total fum was A$50.40 bln
* In April, Magellan experienced net inflows of A$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Euronext:
* Rolinco to distribute gross dividend of 0.4 euros (net: 0.34 euro) per share
* Dividend ex date is May 4 and payment date is May 27 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group maintains its guidance for full year growth in funds from operations (FFO) of approximately 4.25%