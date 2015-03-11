BRIEF-Hortonworks Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.50
* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year
March 11 Ixonos Oyj :
* Mikael Nyberg, Ixonos CFO, has decided to take a sabbatical break and will end his employment and role in executive team of Ixonos in late May 2015
* Recruitment for new CFO has been started Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.