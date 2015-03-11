BRIEF-Hortonworks Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.50
* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year
March 11 Groupe Concoursmania SA :
* FY revenue 19.8 million euros ($20.9 million), up 12.7 percent versus year ago
* H2 revenue 11.9 million euros, up 22.7 percent Source text: bit.ly/1MtvaHp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.