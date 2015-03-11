BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics prices 5 mln share offering at $15 per share
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
March 11 Theradiag SA :
* Theradiag strengthens its positioning in the oncology theranostics market with its herceptin monitoring test receiving CE marking
* Herceptin/Trastuzumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to block tumor growth by interfering with HER2 receptor
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads into a likely tough battle in the Senate.