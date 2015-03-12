BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
March 12 Euronext:
* Said on Wednesday the initial listing and trading of the total number of outstanding shares of Mandalore Holding SA on the Marche Libre will take place on March 16
* Issue price for Mandalore Holding shares: 1.00 euro
* Number of Mandalore Holding securities to be listed: 235,250 (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago