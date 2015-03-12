March 12 Moscow Exchange :

* Q4 net profit of 5.29 billion roubles ($86.11 million) versus 2.86 billion roubles year ago

* Q4 EBITDA of 7 billion roubles versus 4 billion roubles year ago

* Q4 operating income of 9.82 billion roubles, up 51 pct versus year ago

* Proposes dividend of 3.87 roubles per share, representing 55 pct of 2014 net income

* FY 2014 operating income up 23.5 pct year-on-year to 30.39 billion roubles

* Operating income growth for 2014 was driven by increase in fees and commissions in FX, Equities and Money Markets, as well as increased interest income and strong Depository and Settlement Services fees

* FY 2014 EBITDA up 31.9 pct year-on-year to 21.62 billion roubles

* FY 2014 net income up 38.1 pct year-on-year to 15.99 billion roubles

* "We are cautiously optimistic about 2015 as we see year-to-date volume growth across most of our markets" - CEO Alexander Afanasiev