March 12 MNI SA :
* Says Hyperion SA signs deal with FF Biznes Sp. z
o.o. for sale of telecommunication network for 10 million zlotys
($2.58 million) gross
* MNI buys 2 million shares of Premier Telcom Ltd from
Hyperion for 15.1 million zlotys, payable as deduction of
receivables
* MNI Centrum Uslug SA buys liabilities of Hyperion towards
El2 Sp. z o.o., Internetowe Biura Sprzedazy Netshops.pl SA
, Powszechna Agencja Internet PAI SA and Telestar SA
worth 12.4 million zlotys
* Hyperion transfers stakes in Telestar to Navigo Sp. z
o.o., Ramtel Sp. z o.o. and Scientific Services Sp. z o.o. as
part of deduction of liabilities
* Hyperion transfers 3 million shares of Telestar to MNI
Premium as part of deduction of liabilities
($1 = 3.8801 zlotys)
