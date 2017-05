March 12 Deltaq A/S :

* Says sells 72.86 pct stake in Combilent Gruppen to Indutrade AB

* Sales price corresponds to enterprise value (on debt free basis) of 92 million Danish crowns ($13.09 million)

* Says Deltaq's cash net proceeds, after transaction costs, represent about 60 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0279 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)