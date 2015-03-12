March 12 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 consolidated revenue of 552.3
million euros ($585.88 million) versus 472.1 million euros in
2013
* Full year consolidated net profit is 92.1 million euros
versus 155.7 million euros in 2013
* Full year consolidated net profit excluding one-offs is
174.3 million euros versus 155.7 million euros in 2013
* Says total dividend proposal is 0.78 euro per share versus
0.70 euro per share in 2013
* Proposed dividend payment date is May 20, ex-dividend date
May 18 and record date May 19
