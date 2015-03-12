BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
March 12 Rai Way SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 207.4 million euros ($220.34 million) versus 208.4 million euros a year ago
* Full year EBITDA is 104.6 million euros versus 104.5 million euros a year ago
* Full year net income is 33.6 million euros versus 30.8 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.1234 euro per share, payable on May 21 with record date of May 20 and ex-dividend date on May 18
* Sees full year 2015 EBITDA up by about 2 million euros versus 2014 result
* Sees 2015 capex of about 40 mln euros, including those relating to the new services to RAI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.