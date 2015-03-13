(Changes dividend payment date and record date in the fourth
March 12 Rai Way SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 207.4 million euros
($220.34 million) versus 208.4 million euros a year ago
* Full year EBITDA is 104.6 million euros versus 104.5
million euros a year ago
* Full year net income is 33.6 million euros versus 30.8
million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.1234 euro per share, payable on May
20 with record date on May 19 and ex-dividend date on May 18
* Sees full year 2015 EBITDA up by about 2 million euros
versus 2014 result
* Sees 2015 capex of about 40 mln euros, including those
relating to the new services to RAI
($1 = 0.9413 euros)
