March 12 Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :
* FY 2014 net interest income with 237.2 million euros
($251.38 million), (previous year: 237.7 million euros)
* After 9.1 million euros in the previous year, FY 2014
profit before tax of 34.7 million euros
* FY net commissions income 70.9 million euros versus 81.0
million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net income (profit) 24.9 million euros versus 8.7
million euros year ago
* Target for 2015 is to achieve improved earnings despite
difficult market conditions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9436 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)