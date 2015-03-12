BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
March 12 Cad It SpA :
* Full year production value is 56.7 million euros ($60.07 million) versus 52.2 million euros a year ago
* Full year EBITDA is 7.4 million euros versus 4.9 million euros a year ago
* Full year net profit is 0.6 million euros versus 0.3 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.13 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.