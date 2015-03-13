BRIEF-Owens & Minor Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Owens & minor reports 1st quarter 2017 financial results and announces acquisition
March 13 Crossject SA :
* Reports FY net loss of 4.3 million euros ($4.56 million) versus loss of 1.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* company expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings and will be modestly accretive in 2018