March 12 Head NV :

* FY net revenues for full year were up 4.7 pct compared to prior year driven by growth in all divisions

* FY net debt increased by 53.5 million euros ($56.9 million) from Dec. 31, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014

* FY net profit 2.85 million euros versus 5.30 million euros year ago

* FY net revenues 375.376 million euros versus 358.667 million euros in 2013