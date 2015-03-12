BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
March 12 ESI Group SA :
* Q4 revenue 49.0 million euros ($51.96 million) versus 45.5 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 111.0 million euros versus 109.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.