March 12 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Secures funding equity line with Societe Generale

* The use in whole of this line of funding would provide the company additional funding of 7 million euros ($7.42 million)

* Societe Generale has agreed to purchase 1,390,000 shares (representing 9.9 pct of current capital) over the next 10 months, at the periods and pace it chooses Source text: bit.ly/1b5eiJq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)