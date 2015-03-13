BRIEF-Owens & Minor Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Owens & minor reports 1st quarter 2017 financial results and announces acquisition
March 13 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Higher Court of the Canton of Zurich approves the conversion of the convertible bonds into shares
* Says superior composition authority of creditors of Canton of Zurich has ruled that sole resolution of bond restructuring is approved
* Says conversion of bonds into 77.49 million shares will take place in April provided that extraordinary shareholders' meeting approves capital increase
* After conversion, a total of around 108 million shares will be issued and outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* company expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings and will be modestly accretive in 2018